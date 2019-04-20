Tailgating Fun at the Middleburg Spring Races

Glenwood Park Route 626, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Tailgate and Picnic with fashionable Middleburg crowds all while watching the thrilling sport of horse racing. The Middleburg Spring Races is an exciting and fun event in our historic Virginia horse country. This year it will be our 99th year of running of the races at Glenwood Park in Middleburg, Virginia. The fun is coming on April 20!

Glenwood Park Route 626, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports
5406876545
