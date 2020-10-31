T-Rex Meet Up

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Calling T-Rex fanatics of all ages! Join us in your best T-Rex costume on the front lawn of Carlyle House for some great photo ops, line dancing, a small parade around the block and a roaring contest!. And of course, we will have individual bags of treats for participating dinosaurs! Free!

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor
703-549-2997
