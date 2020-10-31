Calling T-Rex fanatics of all ages! Join us in your best T-Rex costume on the front lawn of Carlyle House for some great photo ops, line dancing, a small parade around the block and a roaring contest!. And of course, we will have individual bags of treats for participating dinosaurs! Free!
T-Rex Meet Up
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Kids & Family, Outdoor
Sep 25, 2020Sep 27, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more