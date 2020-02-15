Symphony Orchestra

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Symphony Orchestra accompanies the winners of the 2019/20 Student Soloists Competition, representing students from across the Vocal/Choral, Keyboard and Instrumental divisions.

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
5406654569
