Symphony Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Symphony Orchestra joins Shenandoah Conservatory vocal students and faculty for a magical evening of opera greats. Highlights include the arias and ensembles of Bizet and Strauss, Rossini's beloved overture to “Semiramide” and the spirited final fugue of Verdi's “Falstaff.”

Info

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
to Google Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Symphony Orchestra - 2019-11-16 19:30:00
Fill Your Plate

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular