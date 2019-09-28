Symphony Orchestra

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of orchestral works from 1876. This program features Brahms' monumental Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, op. 68 and Grieg's “Peer Gynt Suite,” originally composed as incidental music for Henrik Ibsen's 1876 play of the same name.

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
5406654569
