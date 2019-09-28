The Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of orchestral works from 1876. This program features Brahms' monumental Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, op. 68 and Grieg's “Peer Gynt Suite,” originally composed as incidental music for Henrik Ibsen's 1876 play of the same name.
Symphony Orchestra
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more