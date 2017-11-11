Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, November 11 / Symphony Orchestra presents Verdi, Dallapiccola and Respighi at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall. Guest conductor Carlos Izcaray leads the Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring Verdi’s Overture to “La forza del destino” and Respighi’s “Pini di Roma.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.