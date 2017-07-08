Symbolism and Monument Styles

to Google Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00

Hollywood Cemetery 412 S Cherry Street, Virginia 23220

Learn to interpret the spiritual, occupational, vegetal and fraternal signs and symbols found on headstones and iron works at Hollywood Cemetery. Discover the historical origins of monument styles including cradle stones, pyramids, pier stones, mausoleums and reliquaries. Meet at the Hollywood Cemetery entrance at Cherry and Albemarle streets, near the rear of the stone structure to the left. Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check

On-street parking.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.

Info

Hollywood Cemetery 412 S Cherry Street, Virginia 23220 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

(804) 649-0711

to Google Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Symbolism and Monument Styles - 2017-07-08 14:00:00

Smooth Move Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular