Sylvio Lynch III - Drawn Discovery

We’re pleased to announce the opening of Drawn Discovery, an exhibition of work by artist Sylvio Lynch III, the 2020 recipient of the gallery’s Launch Project initiative. The Launch Project spotlights the work of one Richmond contemporary artist who was selected from the community after an open call for submissions. This program provides an opportunity to a young, emerging artist practicing outside of the traditional gallery structure by hosting an exhibition of their work in the upstairs galleries. Drawn Discovery opens on Friday, November 13 with an all-day reception from 10am – 5pm and remains on view through December 23, 2020.
