Swing Into the Holidays, with the 17-piece Silver Tones Swing Band!

Swing Into the Holidays!

* Saturday, November 23, 2019

7 pm

​

Highland School

Center for the Arts

597 Broadview Avenue

Warrenton, Virginia

The Silver Tones Swing Band is excited to bring audiences a big band variety show to kick off your holiday season right! There will be special guests joining the band and the Silver Belles trio to bring you holiday big band favorites, and so much more. Solo vocalists Wendy Marie and Gene Bates will be featured, and a complimentary dessert reception is included at intermission. General admission seating: Online tickets: $15; at the door: $20; children 12 and younger: $5. For tickets, visit SilverTonesSwingBand.com.