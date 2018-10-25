Swift Creek Mill Theatre's Spooktacular Spirited History Dinner

If you are looking for a unique and interesting alternative to the typical Halloween fare this year, consider “Swift Creek Mill’s Spooktacular Spirited History Dinner.”

Come out for an evening of devilishly delicious food and supernatural stories. Spirited History is a team of paranormal investigators from Virginia who have been investigating the unknown for over 10 years. Spirited History Radio highlights historic sites with a spirited past across the United States every Friday night at 8 pm EST on the Para-X Radio Network.

Between each hauntingly delicious dinner course, the directors of Spirited History, LeeAnne Ball and Angela Ghataora, will be telling ghostly tales with horrifying history from their teams’ paranormal investigations.

During this spooktacular presentation, you will shake in fear while listening to recordings of disembodied spectral voices from each ghastly tale. You will be filled with frightful delight viewing the bone-chilling video and photos from these haunted locations.

Tickets: $40.00 per person

Door Opens at 6 pm and Presentation begins at 6:30 pm

See https://www.swiftcreekmill.com/spirited-history for menu and more.