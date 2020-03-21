Sweethearts for the Arts: Rites of Spring

Lewis Ginter Recreation Association 3421 Hawthorne Ave, Virginia 23222

On the vernal equinox, March 21st, 2020, witness the rebirth of Art on Wheels signature fundraiser, Sweethearts for the Arts. Join us when daisies pied and violets blue as we celebrate the adoration of earth and sacrifice with this year’s theme, Rites of Spring.

The event will feature stunning burlesque performances from the Richmond Burlesque Revue, a tasting menu of desserts from some of Richmond’s top restaurants, spirits, sprites, costumes, and merriment at the historic Lewis Ginter Recreational Association in Richmond’s Northside.

Get your tickets now!

Earlybird (ends Feb 8th): $25

In Advance: $30

Day of Event: $40

Reserve a table for you and your friends. Only six tables are available!

Tables are upfront and guarantee a great view of the performance.

Full Table: $500

10 tickets

2 bottle of champagne

Beverage service

Half Table: $250

-5 tickets

-1 bottle of Champagne

-Beverage Service

Info

Lewis Ginter Recreation Association 3421 Hawthorne Ave, Virginia 23222
804-726-5119
