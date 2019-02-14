Sweetheart’s Soiree, A Night of Dinner & Dancing at Breaux Vineyards

Impress your loved one with an evening to be remembered at Breaux Vineyards Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner. Sip on a delicious sparkling and enjoy hors d’oeuvres before indulging in a 4 course delectable meal paired with your favorite Breaux wine selection. Menu expertly composed by Chef Author Clark. In addition to wine & food live music will entertain you during dinner, as well as get you and your loved one dancing the rest of the evening in our beautifully decorated Grand Acadia Room.

$150.00 per person / $140.00 per Club Member

All inclusive- includes reservation, service, food & choice of wine

~Wine bar open for wines sales by the glass & bottle during event~

~Suggested attire – cocktail attire~