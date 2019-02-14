Sweetheart’s Soiree, A Night of Dinner & Dancing at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Impress your loved one with an evening to be remembered at Breaux Vineyards Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner. Sip on a delicious sparkling and enjoy hors d’oeuvres before indulging in a 4 course delectable meal paired with your favorite Breaux wine selection. Menu expertly composed by Chef Author Clark. In addition to wine & food live music will entertain you during dinner, as well as get you and your loved one dancing the rest of the evening in our beautifully decorated Grand Acadia Room.

$150.00 per person / $140.00 per Club Member

All inclusive- includes reservation, service, food & choice of wine

~Wine bar open for wines sales by the glass & bottle during event~

~Suggested attire – cocktail attire~

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
5406686299
