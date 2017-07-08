Sweet Yonder - SummerSounds concert

Join us for our first concert of the 2017 SummerSounds series!

Sweet Yonder is a fired-up, all-women, bluegrass band -- think Steel Drivers meets the Carter Family. They deliver a soulful punch in every performance with straight up instrumental attitude and truly inspiring vocal harmonies. The driving mix of banjo, mandolin, guitar and bass combined with powerful vocals makes this a show you don't want to miss.

From compelling originals to masterful covers of the great bluegrass classics, Sweet Yonder crafts a show tailored to each audience. They even include their own spin on American classic rock.