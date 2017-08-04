THE SWEET REMAINS (tSR) is an unusual band on today’s music scene, headed by 3-gifted and charismatic

singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and 3-part harmonies that define the band’s sound.

Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason

Mraz, Ray Lamontagne, and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies, that distinguish tSR from the

throngs of guitar-toting troubadors and harken back to super-groups of the 60’s and 70’s like CSN, the Eagles,

Simon & Garfunkel.

When Rich Price (Burlington, VT - www.richpricemusic.com), Greg Naughton (NYC), and Brian Chartrand

(Phoenix, AZ - www.brianchartrand.com) met for a chance jam-session in a Rhode Island hotel room in 2007,

the three instantly recognized a musical blend and kinship that would eventually overcome geography (and

solo-careers) to form The Sweet Remains.

Rich and Greg first started collaborating writing songs for Rich’s 2004 Geffen Records debut -- a CD that

spawned Rich’s single “I’m on my way”, featured on the multi-platinum Shrek 2 soundtrack. Rich has released

three solo albums and written music for many high-profile film and television projects. Hailed by Performing

Songwriter Magazine as “a magnetic writer and performer,” Greg Naughton has played his music all across this

country in venues ranging from New Orleans’ grittiest, to the east room of the White House. His indie released

CD, Demogogue & the Sun Songs, was co-produced by grammy-winning recording artist Phoebe Snow and

several of Greg’s songs have gone on to be covered by major label artists. Brian’s journeys as an internationally

touring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist have taken him from South Hadley, MA where he grew up

to Phoenix, AZ where he splits his time as a solo-artist and front-man of ‘The Project’ and ‘Live from Laurel

Canyon.’ Since 2003, Brian has released over 10 CDs with his various projects and has toured extensively in

Europe.

After that first jam-session in 2007, Rich, Greg, and Brian began writing and recording together during breaks

in each of their solo touring when they could all manage to meet at a small home-studio in Los Angeles. They

played the tracks for producer Andy Zulla who immediately joined the project, and the band’s debut CD, Laurel

& Sunset, was released January 1, 2008. The band has been winning the praise of audiences and critics across

the U.S. ever since. (USA TODAY has selected two tSR songs as its “pick-of-the-week”; BOSTON HERALD

said “Its been a long time since 3-part harmonies this lush were yoked to songs this melodically gorgeous”)

In the fall of 2010, tSR conducted their first European tour hitting clubs in Denmark and Germany. In 2011,

their song “What I’m Looking For” was featured in various placements including a Subaru car ad campaign and

with Eddie Bauer. In September 2011, “Dance With Me” was featured in Putumayo Music compilation

“Acoustic Cafe” to be sold in cafe’s and gift shops around the world. In 2012, they released a DVD & CD

“Live at The Canal Room.” Jan. 2013 they released their sophomore studio album North & Prospect. The new

album, Night Songs, was released in September 2015. As of Sept 2016, tSR’s music has over 15 million plays

on Spotify.