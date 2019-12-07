Welcome the dynamic Washington, D.C.-based, African-American a cappella ensemble, Sweet Honey in the Rock®, in Celebrating the Holydays. With five-part harmonies and sign language interpretation, Sweet Honey’s sound ranges from African to blues to gospel and jazz. Celebrating the Holydays offers a rare fusion of traditional American holiday spiritual songs and hymns, as well as songs from other cultures and religions ranging from Africa to Israel. The three-time Grammy® Award-nominated and internationally renowned group will also perform songs from the group’s extensive repertoire, which includes We Are, Let There Be Peace, The Women Gather, and Come Ye. Since 1973, Sweet Honey has empowered and inspired with songs about a range of social issues, blending potent message with gorgeous artistry to stir the mind and the soul.
Sweet Honey in the Rock
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
