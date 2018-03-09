In March, Manassas Ballet Theatre will perform a superstar of classical ballets, Swan Lake. Join the international cast of dancers as they weave the tale of the Swan Queen Odette, her love Prince Siegried, and the terrible curse cast by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart. The Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra sets the mood with Tchaikovsky’s score, while the custom scenery and costumes bring this beautiful ballet to life.

MAR 09, 2018, 7:30 PM

MAR 10, 2018, 3:00 PM

MAR 10, 2018, 7:30 PM

MAR 11, 2018, 3:00 PM