Swan Lake

to Google Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

In March, Manassas Ballet Theatre will perform a superstar of classical ballets, Swan Lake. Join the international cast of dancers as they weave the tale of the Swan Queen Odette, her love Prince Siegried, and the terrible curse cast by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart. The Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra sets the mood with Tchaikovsky’s score, while the custom scenery and costumes bring this beautiful ballet to life.

MAR 09, 2018, 7:30 PM

MAR 10, 2018, 3:00 PM

MAR 10, 2018, 7:30 PM

MAR 11, 2018, 3:00 PM

Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Dance
7032571811
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Swan Lake - 2018-03-09 19:30:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular