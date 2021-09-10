Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Sustaining Encounters, a two-person exhibition presenting the work of Nancy Blum and Joseph Scheer at the 1514 West Main Street gallery. The show will open Friday, September 10 with a reception for the artists from 5-7 pm. Blum and Scheer will also give an artists’ talk on Saturday, September 11 at 10 am.
Sustaining Encounters
