Susan G. Komen Tidewater 4th Annual Pink-o de Mayo Gala

A pink twist on the traditional Cinco de Mayo celebration! Join Susan G. Komen Tidewater on May 5, 2017 for PINK-O de Mayo, a night of fun and philanthropy. Throughout the evening guests will enjoy cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, Pull the Cork on Cancer Wine Pull, music and dancing, and LIVE and silent auctions, filled with once-in-a-lifetime must haves. Join Komen Tidewater at. Dance to Latin rhythms, provided by Selecta AM 1050 WVXX. Tickets $50 in advance, $65 at the door.

The funds raised from this event provide life-saving breast cancer screening, diagnostics and education to the local Tidewater community and groundbreaking research for all.

Visit Events at komentidewater.org for more information and to purchase tickets for the event.