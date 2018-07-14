Susan Derry "Days and Dazed"

to Google Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

​Fresh from Creative Cauldron's critically acclaimed "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages" world premiere musical, Witch, soprano Susan Derry opens the musical cabaret series with a feisty evening of theatre standards, unexpected gems and the occasional random pop song!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
7034369948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Susan Derry "Days and Dazed" - 2018-07-14 20:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular