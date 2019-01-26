Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present

Surrealities: The Art of Ed Haddaway and Russ Warren

26 January – 10 March 2019

Opening Reception, Saturday, 26 January, 4 – 6 p.m.

Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to bring together work by sculptor Ed Haddaway and painter

Russ Warren in the exhibition Surrealities from January 26 through March 10. These two artists

recently reconnected after studying in the early 1970s at the University of New Mexico.

Despite the years and geographical distance, their art has curious parallels and similarities. Both

are drawn to dreamscapes or magic realism combining incongruous forms both natural and man-

made and brilliant colors, all the while exaggerating underlying contrasts, often in humorous

ways. Thus their goals are reminiscent of those of the 1920s Surrealist movement in art and

literature which aimed to reach a more profound or deeper reality, by elevating dreams, accident

and chance over purely rational thinking as a protest against the senselessness of World War I

and the approaching second World War. This show coincides with a renewed interest in

Surrealism as seen in exhibitions around the globe. It also coincides with the exhibition at

Second Street Gallery, In the Artists’ Studio, which will delve into the creative process through

the pairing of local photographers and painters, of which Warren is one.

Haddaway, based in Albuquerque, has received many awards including three from the National

Endowment for the Arts, and been covered by national magazines such as Art in

America and ArtNews and most recently Vasari21. His sculpture resides in important public

and private collections and museums from coast to coast, and he will be represented in the

upcoming Venice Architectural Biennale. Warren resides and works in Charlottesville, after

teaching art for 30 years at Davidson College, while also showing in museum exhibitions

nationally and internationally which were also covered by major critics such as Roberta Smith

and Carter Ratcliff..

There will be an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, January 26 from 4 – 6 p.m. (free and open to the

public) and a lunch with the artists on Friday, January 25 (reservations required, $15 per person). The gallery is

located at 841 Wolf Trap Rd in Charlottesville. For more information, visit our website, LYDM.co or call 434-973-

5566.