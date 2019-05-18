Superpower Dogs Documentary at Marine Museum

Superpower Dogs will premiere in Medal of Honor Theater at National Museum of the Marine Corps on May 18, 2019 showing at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 pm. The film will then show daily at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm May 19 through September 30.

Join an immersive adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs with Superpower Dogs. In this inspiring true story narrated by Chris Evans, our best friends are also real-life superheroes. Journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs who save lives and discover the powerful bond they share with their human partners. Follow ‘Halo’, a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America. Meet ‘Henry’, an avalanche rescue expert in the mountains of British Columbia, ‘Reef’, a Newfoundland lifeguard with the Italian coastguard, ‘Ricochet’, a Californian surf legend helping people with special needs, and the Bloodhound brothers, ‘Tipper and Tony’, who are leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa. As we discover the incredible abilities of dogs and the astonishing science behind their superpowers, we’ll never look at our best friends the same way again!

Superpower Dogs is a family-friendly film and has a run time of 45 minutes.