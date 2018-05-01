My Superhero Self: Poster by Girls CAN

Superhero posters were completed by students in the Girls CAN program, run by the Chester Family YMCA in Chester, Virginia. Girls CAN is a girl empowerment group for elementary and middle school girls in Greenleigh Mobile Home Park.

In summer 2017, students in Girls CAN worked with two graphic designers, to create posters of themselves as superheroes. First they pondered a problem in the world they’d like to fix and the outfits their superheroes would wear. Then they drew portraits of one another, collaged them and added head gear and costumes. Finally names were chosen and added using a unifying letter form system.