Join artist Mike Flynn & learn to paint outdoors at beautiful Windy Knoll Farm in Nokesville. Working both in the field and within an onsite studio, students will take inspiration from nature, regardless of weather. Set-up, tools & techniques of plein air painting will be introduced. Learn from Mike as he demonstrates and paints throughout the experience. All materials/gear will be provided by instructor, and transportation support around the field will also be provided, no extensive walking needed.
Sunset Plein Air Painting at Windy Knoll Farm
Ages 13 to Adult
Course Fee: $243
Member Course Fee: $215
Monday-Friday, July 8-July 12
(5 Days) 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Instructor Mike Flynn
Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE
or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787
Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm
This program is offered at:
Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181
Center for the Arts offers Dance, Art and Drama classes, camps & events throughout the year.
Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.