Join artist Mike Flynn & learn to paint outdoors at beautiful Windy Knoll Farm in Nokesville. Working both in the field and within an onsite studio, students will take inspiration from nature, regardless of weather. Set-up, tools & techniques of plein air painting will be introduced. Learn from Mike as he demonstrates and paints throughout the experience. All materials/gear will be provided by instructor, and transportation support around the field will also be provided, no extensive walking needed.

Sunset Plein Air Painting at Windy Knoll Farm

Ages 13 to Adult

Course Fee: $243

Member Course Fee: $215

Monday-Friday, July 8-July 12

(5 Days) 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Instructor Mike Flynn

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181

Center for the Arts offers Dance, Art and Drama classes, camps & events throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.