Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac

Enjoy the breathtaking sunset while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River. Join us on Saturday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for this special kayaking experience brought to you by Stratford Hall. View the spectacular prehistoric cliffs and search for birds and wildlife along the shore from your kayak.

The kayaking tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, retired school teachers, who opened a Fredericksburg-based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early ‘70s. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks, large and stable with easy access in and out, ideal for both the absolute novice and experienced kayaker.

This is a weather-dependent event. If the weather is inclement or the waters unsafe to proceed, all registrants will be notified as soon as possible prior to the beginning of the event and a full refund will be issued if cancelled. Life vests (provided) will be worn by all participants and Stratford Hall release forms will be given out and must be signed prior to the event. The kayak trips are guided, and instructors will offer safety education before, during, and after the event.

Participants are advised to dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks, and waterproof camera (optional).

Cost: $40/person or $20/ per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted.

Beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of twelve are welcome. Preregistration is required. The registration deadline is Thursday, July 12.

To register please contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org.