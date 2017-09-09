Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac

Join us for kayaking on the Potomac River on September 9, 2017 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Plan to experience this rare opportunity for ages 13 and up (with no experience necessary). See and experience the historic Stratford cliffs from the Potomac River, and possibly glimpse a variety of birds and wildlife. A whole new perspective is gained from 50-100 feet offshore.

The kayaking tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, retired school teachers who opened a Fredericksburg-based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early ‘70s. Life vests (provided) will be worn by all participants and Stratford Hall release forms will be given out and must be signed prior to the event. The kayak trips are guided, and instructors will offer safety education before, during, and after the event.

The kayaks to be used are Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. The kayaks are large and stable and offer easy access in and out. Participants are advised to dress for a late afternoon on the river in September, with a wind and water repellent jacket if weather is predicted to be cool, suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks, and waterproof camera (optional).

This is a weather-dependent event, and pre-registration is required (closes 5 p.m. on September 7, 2017). If the weather is inclement or the waters unsafe to proceed, all registrants will be notified as soon as possible prior to the beginning of the event. To register for the kayaking event, please contact Jon Bachman at jbachman@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1972.

Cost: $40 per kayak; 2-person kayaks are $20 per person; both one and two–seat kayaks are available. For ages 13 and up. Pre-registration is required.