The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value, will host Sunset in the Field on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Springs Farm, behind the ‘Brick House’ (8551 Oak Springs Road, Upperville, Va. 20184).

Sunset in the Field will feature the iconic Bluegrass Band, The Seldom Scene, and barbeque from legendary Shaffer’s BBQ. Attendees will enjoy beer from Old Bust Head Brewery and wine as well as a silent auction full of one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences. Two music sets will culminate at sunset in a shared moment of celebration for conservation, lead by Reverend Jonathan V. Adams from Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, VA to acknowledge the expansive, conserved landscape surrounding the event.

Tickets are $65 per person and include one BBQ ticket and two drink tickets. Four tickets can be purchased for the discounted price of $250. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets but please no coolers with outside beverages and no pets. Tickets can be purchased at https://landtrustva.org/gardenparty2021invite/tickets/ or by calling (540)- 687-8441.