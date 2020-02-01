Kathleen Reid’s long-awaited new novel, SUNRISE IN FLORENCE, tells the story of schoolteacher Rose Maning who follows her dream and buys an apartment in Florence where she falls in love and makes a mysterious discovery that reveals the character of the men in her life.
Sunrise in Florence
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Jan 5, 2020
