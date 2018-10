Join us for a free sketching session in the Museum! Artists of all ages are invited to sketch alongside area artist Lori Goll. Materials are provided. This Sunday Sketch is offered in partnership with The Artists in Middleburg.

Please contact Anne Marie Barnes, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, to register for this program: ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, (540) 687-6542 ext. 25