Join us for a free sketching session led by professional artist Gail Guirreri-Maslyk! This is also the last day to view Sidesaddle, 1690-1935. All ages welcome, materials provided.

RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, APaquette@NationalSporting.org, 540 687 6542 x25