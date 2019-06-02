Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette

to Google Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us for a free sketching session in the Museum galleries led by Anne Marie Paquette! Artists of all ages are invited to sketch; all materials are provided. To register, please contact info@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x4.

Info

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
5406876542
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette - 2019-06-02 14:00:00
Sweet Delights

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular