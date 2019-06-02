Join us for a free sketching session in the Museum galleries led by Anne Marie Paquette! Artists of all ages are invited to sketch; all materials are provided. To register, please contact info@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x4.
Sunday Sketch with Anne Marie Paquette
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Art & Exhibitions
