Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter

to Google Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us for a free sketching session in the Museum galleries led by Alice Porter! Artists of all ages are invited to sketch; all materials are provided. To register, please contact info@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x4.

Info

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
5406876542
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Sketch with Alice Porter - 2019-07-07 14:00:00
Crack It Open

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular