“Sunday Ballroom Dance” Offered by Center for the Arts

Join us for a Sunday Ballroom Dance at the Center for the Arts. Arrive at 3:30 for a lesson in CHA-CHA, followed by an open dance session from 4-6pm. Cost is $15 per person for lesson and dance session, $10 for dance session only. Pay at the door.

Sunday November 4

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Instructor Bobbie Brennan

This program is offered by:

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince Wm County

Dance classes & events are also offered throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.