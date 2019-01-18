The community has been excitedly awaiting updates on the progress of Loudoun County's own Summit Ropes Indoor Adventure. Upon its opening on January 18, 2019, Summit Ropes will be the largest indoor ropes course in the United States, touting 16,550 sq. feet of sprawling vertical challenges and rope obstacles. Come experience the indoor adventure January 18, 2019!
Summit Ropes Indoor Adventure Opens January 18th!
Summit Ropes Indoor Adventure 44810 OLD OX ROAD, Virginia 20166
Summit Ropes Indoor Adventure 44810 OLD OX ROAD, Virginia 20166
Kids & Family, Sports
Jan 18, 2019
