Summertime... will feature the work of eight artists who are either long time gallery favorites such as Richard Crozier, Trisha Orr, Lincoln Perry, and Priscilla Long Whitlock. Others are exciting newcomers to our space Abby Kasonik, Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate West Zahl. The theme of this show is to invoke feelings of relaxation and airiness, all the emotions one experiences during the summer months. Subjects and mediums vary from Anne Chesnut’s Summer Samplers that are sewn giclee prints that are layered with imagery and concepts to the oil paintings of Richard Crozier of his summer garden, watercolors of Lincoln Perry of summer scenes of Italian vacations and Priscilla Long Whitlock’s oils of the ocean or fields in summer. Abby Kasonik will show some of her well known dreamy blue acrylic paintings along with newer oil stick on paper paintings of green fields, while Sarah Boyts Yoder will exhibit large ebullient abstract paintings suggestive of childlike play and Cate West Zahl’s abstracted colorful landscapes through linear, geometric forms evoking rich, green fields in summer. A counterpoint to these paintings depicting the delights of summer, are the harshly expressionistic works on paper by Trisha Orr, Charlottesville Burning, begun after last summer’s horrendous August 12 happenings.

There will be an opening reception on Friday, July 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. Because many of the artists will, appropriately, be away for summer we will also have a Closing Reception at summer’s end, on Sunday, August 26 from 2 – 4 p.m.