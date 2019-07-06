SummerSounds 2019 series

Summer Sounds Concerts

Each year, the Center for the Arts, in partnership with Micron Technology Foundation, the City of Manassas and the Harris Pavilion offers a series of free concerts. The popular concerts are scheduled on Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics to enjoy these concerts with your friends and neighbors!

All concerts at the Harris Pavilion – 6:30 pm – Rain or Shine!

SummerSounds is partially supported by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

July 6, 6:30-8 pm, LINWOOD TAYLOR

Linwood hails from the Nation’s Capital Blues Scene, with one of the most highly respected names in the Blues Community with touring credits throughout the U.S. and European Blues circuits.

Linwood Lee Taylor is tuned in to Howlin’ Wolf, Jimi Hendrix, and Muddy Waters, as well as Freddy King,Albert King, and Albert Collins, just to name a few. In fact, Taylor often played with Collins on the East Coast and treats fans to “Frosty”, a Collins tune he played with its creator. Not many Blues artists can say they’ve recorded with H.R. of the Bad Brains as well as performed with Albert Collins, but Taylor can. This talented Bluesman also plays a bare-bones acoustic guitar and entertains at venues in Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland.

July 20, 6:30-8 pm, SHENANDOAH RUN

Formed in 2011, Shenandoah Run is a 9-piece, DC-based band with a vision—to keep folk music alive and fresh! Fidelity to this vision has been key to their success. Their performances pay tribute to vintage Americana and contemporary folk music, with a little country thrown into the mix. Their top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies lend a fresh voice to classic and contemporary folk and often entice audiences to join in for that irresistible sing-along.

Shenandoah Run is comprised of founder Bob Melissinos (vocals and guitar), Jill Nelson (vocals and percussion), Henry Milne (vocals and guitar), Renee Moyer (vocals and percussion), Jim Thorne (vocals, guitar, mandolin and flute), Pam Ferguson (vocals and fiddle), Joe Dickey (banjo), John Werntz (bass) and Robert Burleson (lead guitar). With a winning blend of voices and instruments, their performances attract large, often “sold out” audiences. For events such as summer concert series, SR regularly attracts some of the largest audiences the venues have experienced.

August 3, 6:30-8 pm, SOL ROOTS

The Sol Roots band performs a mix of New Orleans funk, raw blues, energetic rock, deep grooves, and southern soul. Sol is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who has toured with many roots, funk, and blues legends around the world as a part of Music Maker Revue.

The Sol Roots band has performed at many premier festivals and venues across the east coast US, and have shared the stage with acts such as Jon Cleary, Soulive, Dumpstaphunk,The Wood Brothers, Robert Randolph, Eric Lindell, Booker T Jones, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Shemekia Copeland, Jackie Greene and more.

Paying homage to the greats, and with a love of Universal Music as the guiding light, Sol steps out on a path with a powerful group unique and talented band of musicians.

August 17, 6:30-8 pm, “LIL’ MACEO” KAREEM WALKES

DON’T MISS OUT! “Lil’ Maceo” Kareem Walkes was scheduled to perform during our concert series last year, and was unable to make it. You will not want to miss his performance this summer!

International Saxophonist Kareem Walkes, is quickly becoming one of contemporary jazz’s most thrilling and emotive performers, and continues to stand out and push boundaries as a composer, performer, and recording artist. He’s becoming the go-to sax-man for artists like Cyril Neville, Li’nard’s Many Moods, and Blues Hall Of Famer Slam Allen. Kareem’s playing, though inspired by Maceo Parker and Candy Dulfer, among others, displays his own fresh ideas and distinctive tone. Born and raised in Queens New York, home to many Jazz legends like Louis Armstrong, Count Basie to name a few, Kareem has been breathing powerful, soulful, raw energy into his saxophone since the age of 18.

August 31, 6:30-8 pm, SWEET YONDER

Sweet Yonder is a fired-up, all-women, bluegrass band -- think Steel Drivers meets the Carter Family. They deliver a soulful punch in every performance with straight up instrumental attitude and truly inspiring vocal harmonies. The driving mix of banjo, mandolin, guitar, fiddle, and bass combined with powerful vocals makes this a show you don't want to miss.

From compelling originals to masterful covers of the great bluegrass classics, Sweet Yonder crafts a show tailored to each audience. They even include their own spin on American classic rock