to Google Calendar - SummerFest @ Park365 - 2019-05-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SummerFest @ Park365 - 2019-05-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SummerFest @ Park365 - 2019-05-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - SummerFest @ Park365 - 2019-05-22 18:00:00

PARK365 3600 Saunders Avenue , Virginia 23227

Join us on May 22 from 6-9pm for SummerFest at PARK365! We will have Dj Rampaige playing the hits and delicious food from Firehouse Bar-B-Que, Saladworks, Happy Empanada and King Of Pops - Richmond. Wine and craft beer available for this after hours event.

There will be a $10 entry fee at the door which includes a glass and a drink ticket that is redeemable for beer/wine or water and a snack. Extra drink tickets will be for sale. Kids 12 & under are free!

Your participation will benefit children and adults with disabilities served in programs at SOAR365!

A rain date is scheduled for June 5, 2019.

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
