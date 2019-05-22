SummerFest @ Park365

Join us on May 22 from 6-9pm for SummerFest at PARK365! We will have Dj Rampaige playing the hits and delicious food from Firehouse Bar-B-Que, Saladworks, Happy Empanada and King Of Pops - Richmond. Wine and craft beer available for this after hours event.

There will be a $10 entry fee at the door which includes a glass and a drink ticket that is redeemable for beer/wine or water and a snack. Extra drink tickets will be for sale. Kids 12 & under are free!

Your participation will benefit children and adults with disabilities served in programs at SOAR365!

A rain date is scheduled for June 5, 2019.