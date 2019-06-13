"Summer Steals" at Reynolds Gallery

Summer Steals presents more than twenty works of art at price points selected to align with a variety of budgets. Both new and seasoned collectors will discover unique acquisition opportunities among the works on display, all of which are priced at or below $3000 and present a wide array of sizes, mediums, and subject matter. Featured artists include Joe Seipel, Steven Cushner, Adam Sultan, Patrick Berran, Isabel Bigelow, Anthony Iacono, Corydon Cowansage, Samuel E. Bjorklund, Tommy White, Raul de Lara, Sue Heatley, and Sam Tudyk.