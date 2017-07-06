Summer Under the Stars - Concert Series

Join the City of Fairfax for a free concert series, Summer Under the Stars. Come enjoy the great outdoors and live music! The City of Fairfax Band, an ensemble of the City of Fairfax Band Association, takes the stage at Veterans Amphitheater to play tunes that the whole family will enjoy. (Weather permitting.)
Veterans Amphitheater (adjacent to City Hall), 10455 Armstrong St, Fairfax
City of Fairfax Band Association - Summer Concert
July 6, 8:00 PM - Main Street Community Band
July 13, 7:30 PM - Children's Concert - City of Fairfax Band
July 20, 8:00 PM - Alte Kameraden
July 27, 8:00 PM - City of Fairfax Band
http://www.fairfaxband.org/