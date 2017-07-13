Summer Under the Stars - Concert Series

Join the City of Fairfax for a free concert series, Summer Under the Stars. Come enjoy the great outdoors and live music! The City of Fairfax Band, an ensemble of the City of Fairfax Band Association, takes the stage at Veterans Amphitheater to play tunes that the whole family will enjoy. (Weather permitting.)

Veterans Amphitheater (adjacent to City Hall), 10455 Armstrong St, Fairfax

City of Fairfax Band Association - Summer Concert

July 6, 8:00 PM - Main Street Community Band

July 13, 7:30 PM - Children's Concert - City of Fairfax Band

July 20, 8:00 PM - Alte Kameraden

July 27, 8:00 PM - City of Fairfax Band

http://www.fairfaxband.org/