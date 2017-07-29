Summer Skyline Soirèe

Osteria Marzano and Arts for Autism are hosting the Summer Skyline Soiree, a private rooftop cocktail party and fashion show from 6:30-10:30 pm on July 29. The proceeds will benefit Arts for Autism and the Autism Society of Northern Virginia.

The collections of four designers, Victor Hou, Kendra Scott, David Alexsis, and Anca Design will be featured during the fashion show.

General admission tickets are available for $45. VIP tickets are available for $65 and include one drink ticket, one raffle ticket and a swag bag.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/skyline-soiree. Check out all of the Arts for Autism model-fundraisers at www.arts-for-autism.org and support your favorite when you buy your ticket.