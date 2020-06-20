Summer Sizzler

Scottish Rite Masonic Center 65 Saunders Rd , Virginia 23601

Let's celebrate the beginning of summer. Weather is getting hotter and the kids are out of school. Take a break and join us for a fun day of shopping with some great local vendors. Many handmade crafts that you can't find anywhere else. Get your $1 raffle tickets to win one of the many items donated. The Tidewater Demolay will be selling some wonderful burgers, hot dogs and fries from the kitchen in the social hall. PLUS...bring the kids to enjoy the activities in the free children's area.

PLUS...raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. Get something for yourself or for others.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets
7578261862
