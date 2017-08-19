Summer Series: Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day hits RVA!

Have your picture taken with members of the Rebel Legion and the 501st Legion fan groups, who will be joining us for this exciting day. Watch the good and bad collide with an unforgettable performance from students at Passion Academy, incorporating live music, dance, dark and light. You can also join us for special forces training, have a space creation made just for you with balloon twisting by Belton Entertainment from 10:30AM-2:30PM, and blast off with an Education Extravaganza!

FREE with museum admission.