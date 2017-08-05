Summer Series: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Guess who’s coming to your neighborhood? Daniel Tiger from the PBS Kids animated TV series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is coming to CMoR Central!

Meet Daniel Tiger from 10:00AM-4:00PM; climb aboard the RVA Trolley from 10:00AM-2:00PM; and dance like Katerina with Stavna Ballet’s workshop at 11:30AM. You can also spread kindness throughout the community by painting and sharing a rock with the help of friends from RVA Rocks.

FREE with museum admission.