Summer Saturdays

Gunston Hall 10709 Gunston Road, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Join us for a hybrid experience this summer, as we help uncover hands-on history at Gunston Hall and virtually at home. Each week, we’ll explore one of five themes: Archaeology, July 4th, Food, Games, and Garden. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday we’ll be onsite with activities for you and your family to try during your visit. At 11 a.m., we’ll also be live on Zoom with activities including crafts, recipes, and games you can do right in your own home.

