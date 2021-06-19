no school, no snow—summer is here, woo hoo! whether you’re traveling to faraway places, adventuring in your backyard, or cooling it indoors, we’ve got just the awesome reading challenge to keep your mind active while enriching your summer fun. read books to win sweet treats, prizes, and more!
summer reading book bingo!
BBGB Tales for Kids Bookstore 3003 West Cary Street, Virginia 23221
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Jun 24, 2021
Jun 25, 2021Jul 9, 2021