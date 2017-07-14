Summer Pop-up // Curated by Jacqueline Davis

Quirk Gallery has invited Jacqueline Davis of Surface Handmade to curate a summer pop-up and trunk show featuring her favorite artists and makers, some of whom are debuting their own work for the very first time. This event will take place in Quirk's Main Gallery during the weekend of July 14-16 and will feature jewelry from Surface Handmade and Nemesis Metalwork, ceramics from Lilah Shepherd, and artwork by Erica Dreybus.

Davis has been working in partnership with Quirk since 2015, creating custom jewelry in exclusive colors, shapes, and patterns. Her line, Surface Handmade, is a staple in Quirk's gallery shop as well as Rosewood Clothing Co. and Need Supply Co. A locally-grown brand with a strong following,Surface Handmade is always a draw at pop-up events like these. In addition to offering items from her popular line of jewelry, Davis consistently works to create new, one-of-a-kind pieces for each event. Her sharply focused and carefully curated aesthetic has made Davis a favorite of Quirk's staff for some time. It is also the reason why she is a perfect choice for the creative direction of this event.

“The four participants are a mixture between two 'seasoned' and two [emerging] artists,” Davis says. “I first became aware of Lilah Shepherd through social media and instantly fell in love with her work. This will be her first appearance in Virginia for ceramics.” Shepherd is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Texas. Her ceramic work includes small sculptures, cups, and jewelry.

Shauna Dunn will debut her jewelry collection, Nemesis Metalwork, at Quirk. “The one of a kind pieces I create are reassembled from antiqued, thrifted, and miscellaneously scavenged objects,” Dunn explains. Her process begins by deconstructing vintage accessories and reimagines them as contemporary pieces with a fresh perspective. “Using mainly sterling silver with a mix of other metals, as well as gemstones, I never limit myself from using other mediums. I constantly draw inspiration from many sources, such as primitive art from various cultures [and] medieval as well as Egyptian styles.”

“I have known Shauna for years and [have] taken metalwork classes alongside her,” says Davis. “I have loved witnessing her work blossom and look forward to watching her grow as an artist.”

Davis' final choice for this event is illustrator, Erica Dreybus. “Erica has appeared as a model for Surface Handmade since its early years and, as an artist, I am excited to show alongside her at her first pop-up.” Dreybus' work will include pen & ink drawings combined with collage.