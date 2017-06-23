Summer Perspectives & More Lights

Les Yeux du Monde presents

Summer Perspectives: Isabelle Abbot with Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate West Zahl

&

More Light: Karen Blair, Ana Rendich, Krista Townsend

23 June - 20 August 2017

Opening Reception, Friday June 23 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present two shows for the summer season. In the front gallery, we will show Summer Perspectives: Isabelle Abbot with Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate West Zahl. This show will feature new paintings by Isabelle Abbot, who has exhibited with the gallery for five years, while introducing the exciting paintings of abstract artists Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate West Zahl. Abbot, one of our region’s well known and loved landscape painters will chart new territory for this show. While still deriving her inspiration from nature, and here from the beautiful blooming peach orchards in spring, she is also abstracting her inspiration to more organic essences. Her work will play off the abstractions of Yoder and Zahl who each have their own contrasting but complementary painterly perspectives. The paintings of Yoder are bold, curvilinear and reminiscent of the expressive bulbous colorful art of Philip Guston while Zahl abstracts from her study of life with more linear and angular compositions bringing to mind the powerful art of Richard Diebenkorn. The resulting paintings of all three artists are dazzling and uniquely their own.

More Light: Paintings by Karen Blair, Ana Rendich, Krista Townsend will also be on view in the rear gallery from June 23 through August 13. Karen Blair, who is equally adept at painting still life, landscape and even portraits will here exhibit her latest semi-abstractions rooted in garden and nature scenes. Ana Rendich, originally from Argentina, will show her hot colored abstractions from two recent series— one that is reminiscent of Paul Klee and brings to mind geometric colorful dwellings and the other more freely painted series that have a musical harmony similar to the early abstract paintings of Vasily Kandinsky. Krista Townsend’s richly textured paintings of nature and cityscapes are grounded in her quest to explore and build bridges between the land and our place within it. All of these extremely talented artists will bring their unique and complementary visions to play in this light filled summer sampling.

There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 23 from 5:00 – 7:30 that is free and open to the public. There will be a lunch with artists on Wednesday, July 26 at noon. Reservations are required ($15, free for Collectors Club). The gallery is located at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlottesville and is open Thursday through Sunday 1 – 5 and by appointment. Visit the website www.LesYeuxduMonde.com or call 434-973-5566 or 434-882-2620 for more information.