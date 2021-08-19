Nauticus’ open late ’til 8! Enjoy $7.57 admission with access to our NEW summer exhibit, Going Places, + live music by Nate Sacks + drinks/eats on the Big Wisky Porch.
Summer Nights at Nauticus
to
Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Jun 4, 2021
Jun 4, 2021Aug 14, 2021
