Experience the magic of summer with MOCA, featuring magician Rob Westcott. MOCA's fun-filled Family Night includes a mix of hands-on art activities, a gallery scavenger hunt, and a photo booth. Enjoy light refreshments, a brownie bar, and a cash bar for grown-ups.

Members' children age 3 and up $7, Non-members' children age 3 and up $10

Children under 3 and parents are free

Additional adults (other than parent) $5