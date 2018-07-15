Summer Magic Family Night

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Experience the magic of summer featuring magician Rob Westcott! MOCA's fun-filled Family Night with a mix of hands-on art activities, a gallery scavenger hunt, and a photo booth. Enjoy light refreshments, a brownie bar, and a cash bar for grown-ups.

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
